Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC stock remained flat at $6.76 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 232,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $379.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.89 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto purchased 20,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,133.65. The trade was a 8.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 51,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.