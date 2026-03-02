Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence Seidman Acquires 2,520 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Seidman acquired 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $117,936.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 200,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,419.20. The trade was a 1.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 2.9%

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 71.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small? to mid?sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision?making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

