GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,540 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 29th total of 30,516 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAVITY

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GRAVITY during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in GRAVITY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 58,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd grew its position in GRAVITY by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 139,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GRAVITY by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GRAVITY alerts:

GRAVITY Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of GRVY opened at $64.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. GRAVITY has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAVITY ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. GRAVITY had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 16.84%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GRAVITY in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRAVITY

GRAVITY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd is a South Korea–based developer and publisher of online games, best known for creating the Ragnarok franchise. Since its founding in 2000 by industry veteran Kim Sang-young, the company has specialized in massively multiplayer online role?playing games (MMORPGs) and related digital content. Over the years, Gravity has expanded its portfolio beyond its flagship title to include sequels, spin-offs and mobile adaptations targeted at a global audience.

The company’s product lineup centers on PC and mobile MMORPGs built on the Ragnarok intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GRAVITY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAVITY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.