Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 290,182 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 29th total of 375,467 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 273,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Macro Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Get Macro Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Macro Bank

Macro Bank Price Performance

BMA stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. Macro Bank has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.60. Macro Bank had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $708.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.3822 per share. This is an increase from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Macro Bank’s payout ratio is currently 139.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Macro Bank during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the third quarter valued at about $151,000.

About Macro Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.