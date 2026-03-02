Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

AEIS opened at $338.87 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $347.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $316,596.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,930.86. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,221 shares of company stock worth $1,107,932. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

