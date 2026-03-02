Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $331.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.69.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $298.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.14. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,122,000 after acquiring an additional 386,615 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

