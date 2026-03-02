Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $847,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,038.21. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $171,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,141.87. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.67. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.