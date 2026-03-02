Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.44 and last traded at C$26.56, with a volume of 57784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Extendicare from C$24.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Extendicare Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.80.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.03 million during the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 64.13%. Analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

