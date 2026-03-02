iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $26.9660, with a volume of 118967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.