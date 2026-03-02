Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Rises By 70.0%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 184,671 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the January 29th total of 108,618 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 808,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 153,248 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 549,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 182,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.20. 288,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

