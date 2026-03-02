Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.5140, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.5169 per share. This is a positive change from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.7%.
The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.
