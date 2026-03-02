Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.5140, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Down 5.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Get Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.5169 per share. This is a positive change from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,559,000 after buying an additional 1,492,438 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.