Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRBGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.5140, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.5169 per share. This is a positive change from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,559,000 after buying an additional 1,492,438 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

