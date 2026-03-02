Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

