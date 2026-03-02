FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.9850.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FUCHS in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world’s largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers’ specific requirements.
