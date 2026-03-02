BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) Plans $0.23 Dividend

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2317 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Down 0.6%

PCMM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,572. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $52.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

About BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

