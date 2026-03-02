Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.69 and last traded at C$47.59, with a volume of 45303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.92.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$52.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

