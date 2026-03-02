Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,268 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 29th total of 19,204 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $105.90.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 873,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,288,000 after buying an additional 392,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 184,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 123,689 shares during the last quarter. Clear Retirement Advice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,824,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 142.9% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.