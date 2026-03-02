Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,268 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 29th total of 19,204 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $105.90.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.
