Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,268 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 29th total of 19,204 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $105.90.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 873,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,288,000 after buying an additional 392,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 184,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 123,689 shares during the last quarter. Clear Retirement Advice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,824,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 142.9% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.