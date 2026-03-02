TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.09

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
TPG Telecom Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.
TPG Telecom Company Profile
