Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 357,454 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,454 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,551,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $195.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,459.25. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,977. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

