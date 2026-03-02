EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EIKN. Wedbush initiated coverage on EIKN in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised EIKN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EIKN in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EIKN in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EIKN in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

EIKN Stock Performance

EIKN Company Profile

Shares of EIKN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 101,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,884. EIKN has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

