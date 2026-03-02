FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,738. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 113,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Equity LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

