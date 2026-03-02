Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Short Interest Update

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,680 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 16,487 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 167,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.5%
NYSE:SABA opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.46.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.
