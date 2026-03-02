Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Short Interest Update

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,680 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 16,487 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 167,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:SABA opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.46.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.