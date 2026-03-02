Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Update

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 478,421 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 29th total of 615,619 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMWB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Similarweb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

NYSE SMWB opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.17. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 70.38% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 8.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 852,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Similarweb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

