MANE (NYSE:MANE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MANE (NYSE:MANE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MANE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MANE in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on MANE in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MANE in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

MANE Stock Performance

About MANE

MANE stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. MANE has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

MANE is a global manufacturer and supplier of flavors, fragrances and ingredients for the food, beverage, personal care, household and fine fragrance markets. Headquartered in France, the company develops and produces aromatic solutions that are used by consumer goods companies, food processors, perfumers and formulators seeking sensory impact, taste modulation and olfactory character for their products.

The company’s product portfolio includes savory and sweet flavor systems, beverage concentrates, natural extracts, essential oils, fragrance compounds, cosmetic ingredients and specialty functional solutions such as taste enhancers and odor masking agents.

