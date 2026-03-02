Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 3.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $280,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $239.78 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.