Head to Head Review: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) vs. Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Free Report) and Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifevantage has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Lifevantage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lifevantage $210.05 million 0.28 $9.81 million $0.60 7.68

Lifevantage has higher revenue and earnings than Lancer Orthodontics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Lifevantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Lifevantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Lifevantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A Lifevantage 3.74% 29.59% 14.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lancer Orthodontics and Lifevantage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifevantage 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lifevantage has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Lifevantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifevantage is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Summary

Lifevantage beats Lancer Orthodontics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

