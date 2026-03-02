Head to Head Comparison: Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) and Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Ziff Davis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ziff Davis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Digital Solutions and Ziff Davis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ziff Davis 1 5 3 0 2.22

Profitability

Ziff Davis has a consensus target price of $37.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Ziff Davis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ziff Davis is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Ziff Davis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A N/A Ziff Davis 3.26% 13.06% 6.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Ziff Davis”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ziff Davis $1.45 billion 0.70 $47.35 million $1.10 24.49

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Ziff Davis beats Global Digital Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com. It also offers gaming and entertainment content under the IGN Entertainment and Humble Bundle brands; and information on internet connectivity under the Ookla, Ekahau, Downdetector, and RootMetrics brands. The company also offers digital content and information services for health and wellness consumers under the Everyday Health, DailyOM, Lose It!, Diabetes Daily, Castle Connolly, and Migraine Again brands; pregnancy and parenting content under the BabyCenter, Emma's Diary, and What to Expect brands; and Medpage Today that delivers medical news. In addition, the company offers PRIME Education, a medical education program for healthcare professionals; and Health eCareers, a digital portal for healthcare professionals. Further, it provides endpoint and email security, security awareness training, secure backup and file sharing, and virtual private network solutions under the IPVanish, VIPRE, Livedrive, Inspired eLearning, and SugarSync brands; and email marketing and delivery solutions, search engine optimization tools, and voice and text communication services under the Campaigner, iContact, SMTP, Kickbox, MOZ Pro, MOZ Local, Stat Analytics, eVoice, and Line2 brands. The company was formerly known as j2 Global, Inc. and changed its name to Ziff Davis, Inc. in October 2021. Ziff Davis, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

