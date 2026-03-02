Trivium Point Advisory LLC Trims Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 120.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $408.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $288.63 and a 1-year high of $526.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price target on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

