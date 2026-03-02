William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,875 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Coupang worth $71,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 158.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Nomura lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

