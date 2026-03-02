Albany International Corporation $AIN Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,023 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Albany International worth $46,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 227.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. Albany International Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $321.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albany International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Albany International’s payout ratio is -55.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.