Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.834 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 295.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

