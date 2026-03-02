Praemium Limited (PPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 175.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Praemium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony Wamsteker bought 177,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of A$136,857.49. Corporate insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Praemium

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisors and wealth management solutions by seamless digital platform experience in Australia and internationally. The company offers technology solutions, such as reporting, online business management, digital engagement, tax and corporate actions, and investment governance. It also offers product solutions, which includes private wealth, investments and superannuation, software licensing, and third party administrations. In addition, it provides managed accounts platform that includes virtual managed accounts and virtual managed accounts administration service.

Featured Stories

