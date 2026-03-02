H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised H&R Block’s FY2026 EPS outlook to $5.00 (from $4.95) and nudged FY2027 to $5.33 (from $5.31), signaling modestly better longer?term profitability expectations. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate changes

Zacks raised H&R Block’s FY2026 EPS outlook to $5.00 (from $4.95) and nudged FY2027 to $5.33 (from $5.31), signaling modestly better longer?term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS forecasts (Q3 2026 to $5.64 from $5.58; Q3 2027 to $5.91 from $5.80), which supports better seasonal operating leverage during peak tax months. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate changes

Zacks increased Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS forecasts (Q3 2026 to $5.64 from $5.58; Q3 2027 to $5.91 from $5.80), which supports better seasonal operating leverage during peak tax months. Positive Sentiment: Zacks reduced the magnitude of expected losses for early?season quarters in its 2028 outlook (Q1 2028 now -$1.22 vs -$1.31; Q2 2028 now -$1.88 vs -$2.08), indicating analysts see less downside than before. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate changes

Zacks reduced the magnitude of expected losses for early?season quarters in its 2028 outlook (Q1 2028 now -$1.22 vs -$1.31; Q2 2028 now -$1.88 vs -$2.08), indicating analysts see less downside than before. Positive Sentiment: H&R Block Canada announced a partnership with Affirm to offer installment payments for tax services — a customer-financing play that can lift service uptake and average ticket in Canadian retail channels. H&R Block Canada taps Affirm to make tax season less taxing

H&R Block Canada announced a partnership with Affirm to offer installment payments for tax services — a customer-financing play that can lift service uptake and average ticket in Canadian retail channels. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full?year EPS remains around $5.25 — Zacks’ tweaks shift some quarterly timing but leave the broader consensus largely intact for now. MarketBeat: Consensus estimates

Consensus full?year EPS remains around $5.25 — Zacks’ tweaks shift some quarterly timing but leave the broader consensus largely intact for now. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a couple of near?term fourth?quarter forecasts (Q4 2026 cut to $2.40 from $2.49; Q4 2027 to $2.65 from $2.74), which could pressure sentiment around near?term earnings cadence and seasonality. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate cuts

H&R Block Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting H&R Block this week:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 176.02% and a net margin of 16.19%.The company had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.80%.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $11,984,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in H&R Block by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 168,287 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,763,000 after acquiring an additional 191,608 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

