Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$77.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.00. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.59 and a 52-week high of C$78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The company has a market cap of C$91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of C$12.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

