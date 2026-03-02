AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.62%.

AAON Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $101.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.09. AAON has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAON. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $321,300.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,299.08. This represents a 37.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AAON by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

