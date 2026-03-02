Mizuho Increases DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $16.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XRAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 2,172,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

