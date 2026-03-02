Dan O’Toole Acquires 106,000 Shares of SciDev (ASX:SDV) Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDVGet Free Report) insider Dan O’Toole purchased 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$24,274.00.

SciDev Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $100.75 million, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About SciDev

SciDev Limited supplies environmental solutions focused on water intensive industries in Australia and the United States. The company offers engineering and process control; specialty chemical fluid formulations; and chemical products for applications, including flocculation, filtration, sludge dewatering, friction reduction, shale inhibition, rheology control, and pipe-on-pipe lubrication. It also provides water treatment technologies, including water treatment for mobile, temporary, and permanent treatment systems; PFAS treatment solutions; and liquid waste treatment services for modular, mobile, and onsite treatment systems.

