Leon Hoare Buys 30,000 Shares of PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider Leon Hoare purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,080.00.
PolyNovo Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 247.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.67.
About PolyNovo
