J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Sells $519,216.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $519,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,800. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.04. 268,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,379. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $234.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

