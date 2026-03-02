Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 343,573 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 29th total of 456,112 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fangdd Network Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of DUO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 60,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.01. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd (NASDAQ: DUO) operates an online real estate transaction services platform in China, connecting property developers, brokers and individual homebuyers. The company offers a suite of cloud-based software tools and marketplace solutions designed to streamline property listings, marketing campaigns and customer relationship management for real estate agencies and developers.

Through its SaaS platform, Fangdd delivers tools for multi-channel listing distribution, virtual property tours, lead generation and transaction management.

