Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (NASDAQ:DCOMG) Drops By 32.9%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (NASDAQ:DCOMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,948 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 29th total of 4,395 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,287 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,287 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOMG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank, the company provides retail and commercial banking services across the New York metropolitan area. Established in 1864, Dime has expanded from a local savings institution into a regional bank with branches serving customers in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, the Bronx, Manhattan and Westchester County.

The company’s commercial banking operations focus on lending for commercial real estate, including office, retail and multi?family residential properties, as well as construction and development financing.

