Camplify (ASX:CHL) Insider Michael Rosenbaum Acquires 56,436 Shares

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosenbaum acquired 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 per share, with a total value of A$19,921.91.
Camplify Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.15.
