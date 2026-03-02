Camplify (ASX:CHL) Insider Michael Rosenbaum Acquires 56,436 Shares

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosenbaum acquired 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 per share, with a total value of A$19,921.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Camplify Holdings Limited engages in the operation of peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners to hirers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Austria. The company operates Camplify, a platform that offers RVs, including caravans, motorhomes, camper trailers, and campervans for rent; and PaulCamper, a peer-to-peer RV sharing platform. It is also involved in the provision of insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wickham, Australia.

