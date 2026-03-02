Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $630.00, but opened at $540.35. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $569.7070, with a volume of 345,114 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.84. The company has a market cap of $770.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 292.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 55.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 408.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

