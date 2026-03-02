Short Interest in YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Expands By 30.9%

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 205,271 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 29th total of 156,785 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 352,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.8%

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

About YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to MicroStrategy stock (MSTR), with a cap on potential gains. The fund employs an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral WNTR was launched on Mar 26, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

