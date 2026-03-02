Short Interest in YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Expands By 30.9%

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 205,271 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 29th total of 156,785 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 352,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.8%
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.
