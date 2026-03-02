Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research set a $24.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $28.79 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $513.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.61 million. Research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,642.35. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 474,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 140,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 121,987 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

