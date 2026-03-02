William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 63,179 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,179 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Arch Capital Group worth $62,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,676,574.68. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $19,143,017.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 351,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,992,328.40. This trade represents a 36.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $24,530,685. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $100.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

