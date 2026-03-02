Reviewing BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BBB Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BBB Foods and Church & Dwight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 1 4 3 0 2.25 Church & Dwight 1 8 9 0 2.44

Earnings & Valuation

BBB Foods presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.23%. Church & Dwight has a consensus target price of $101.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given BBB Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Church & Dwight.

This table compares BBB Foods and Church & Dwight”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $3.15 billion 1.32 $18.36 million ($0.84) -43.30 Church & Dwight $6.20 billion 4.00 $736.80 million $3.02 34.70

Church & Dwight has higher revenue and earnings than BBB Foods. BBB Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Church & Dwight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BBB Foods and Church & Dwight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods -2.61% -44.56% -7.47% Church & Dwight 11.88% 20.05% 9.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats BBB Foods on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment is involved in the personal care, household and over-the-counter products in international subsidiary markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, China, and the United Kingdom. The SPD segment consists of sales to businesses and participates in three product areas namely, animal nutrition, specialty chemicals, and commercial and professional. The Corporate segment includes equity in earnings of affiliates. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.