Head-To-Head Survey: Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) versus Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Cantaloupe”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 2.92 $2.18 billion $11.09 6.37 Cantaloupe $302.55 million 2.54 $64.53 million $0.18 58.00

Risk & Volatility

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Cantaloupe. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantaloupe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantaloupe has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Cantaloupe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 1 3 1 0 2.00 Cantaloupe 1 6 1 0 2.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz presently has a consensus price target of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.94%. Cantaloupe has a consensus price target of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Cantaloupe.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Cantaloupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 30.35% 55.31% 11.20% Cantaloupe 17.32% 8.76% 5.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Cantaloupe shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cantaloupe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Cantaloupe on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc., a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30. In addition, the company offers self-checkout kiosks,?smart store?concepts, and the Cantaloupe Go management platform comprising Go Mini, Go MiniX, Go Plus100, Go Plus200, Go Plus300, Go Max, Cooler Cafe, and Smart Market; Go Portal, a robust cloud-based platform; and Cheq products, which supports attended and unattended self-service kiosks for the stadium, entertainment, and festival sectors. Further, it provides integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices in the field to connect into platform for advanced data management, analytics, route scheduling, and loyalty and reward programs; and a range of self-service hardware solutions for vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and other applications. Additionally, the company offers professional, network infrastructure, card processing, and customer/consumer services. Cantaloupe, Inc. was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

