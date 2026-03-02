Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,706,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,035.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,722 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 741,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 849.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 603,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 539,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Two company directors bought stock (David Goldberg: 2,000 shares at $29.17; Douglas Benham: 1,571 shares at $24.00). Insider purchases can signal management confidence and helped limit downside. Insider Filing – Goldberg Insider Filing – Benham

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $35.00, reducing upside expectations and contributing to weaker analyst sentiment. Negative Sentiment: AMH recently hit a one-year low after analyst downgrades and negative notes from some research providers — a sign pressure from the sell-side is weighing on the stock. American Banking News – 1-Year Low

AMH recently hit a one-year low after analyst downgrades and negative notes from some research providers — a sign pressure from the sell-side is weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Last reported quarter (Feb. 19) showed EPS and revenue misses versus consensus and guidance that implies modest growth; these operational misses remain the principal fundamental headwind. MarketBeat – Earnings Summary

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

NYSE AMH opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

In related news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,869.91. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208. This trade represents a 40.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,571 shares of company stock worth $210,844. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

