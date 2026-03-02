US Bancorp DE Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $185.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.53. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $367.01.

Insider Activity

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

