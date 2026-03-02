Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

Get Cohu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohu

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Cohu Stock Down 1.0%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,960,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $33,174,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 972,088 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,859,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cohu has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.